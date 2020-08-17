Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 17-21, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 17, 2020: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Fred Sims, a production assistant at WGGS, to discuss his career in Christian television. Tonight Fred presents his music videos, two of which have received a Telly Award, and shares his plans of making documentaries in the future. Kenny Smith ministers in music on this program.

Tuesday, August 18, 2020: Tonight Wally and Rhonda Odom welcome Apostle Ronald Ssali of Power Evangelim, Inc. to share his testimony and reveal the miracles he has seen as an evangelist spreading The Gospel around the world. Rush Little promotes his new CD tonight on Nite Line and plays saxophone.

Wednesday, August 19, 2020: Dave Walton is joined by Pastor Joel Polo, Jr., the senior pastor of Ebenezer Church of God in Yonkers, New York. Tonight, Pastor Polo shares his incredible testimony of having survived a kidnapping as a young boy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, after witnessing the execution of the six other children who were kidnapped with him. He reveals how this experience strengthened his faith in his memoir, If You Only Knew What God Has Brought Me Through, and ministers in music on tonight’s program.

Thursday, August 20, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Kishia Dolata to discuss her podcast, The Positioned Podcast. York Moore, a former atheist who became a Christian, shares how he and Gary Chapman wrote the book, Seen. Known. Loved. 5 Truths About God and Your Love Language. This program features music by Jas Rosales and Sara Bair.

Friday, August 21, 2020: Gwen and Wade Hall welcome representatives from Asheville Buncombe County Christian Ministries to discuss their new transformation village in Asheville, North Carolina for single women, mothers, and children. Scott Rogers, the executive director, and Carolyn Cronin, the associate director of the transformation village discuss when this village will open.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.