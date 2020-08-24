Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 24-28, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 24, 2020: Nathan Bland welcomes Dr. Dave Martin, a Christian success coach, to Nite Line to share advice on how to become successful.

Tuesday, August 25, 2020: Join Scott and Patti Lusk tonight at 8 p.m. on Nite Line as their music group, CounterFlo, ministers in music throughout the evening.

Wednesday, August 26, 2020: Bill Montgomery and Dr. Bob Shearer welcome Rev. Chris Thompson, the president of Holmes Bible College in Greenville, South Carolina. Tonight President Thompson discusses the history of the college and how the instructors prepare their students for work in ministry.

Thursday, August 27, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka host a healthy living show and welcome Health Coach Valerie Slade of Whole Fitness, Health and Wellness Coach Kimberly McIntyre, and Deborah Barr, the author of Strength for the Cancer Journey. Kimberly also shares her recipes for smoothies and chicken.

Friday, August 28, 2020: Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Forrest and Phillips back to Nite Line for an evening of music and ministry.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

