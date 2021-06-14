Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for June 14-18, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, June 14, 2021: Dr. Coy Barker hosts Nite Line tonight, welcoming Adnan Maqsood of Vision Ministries to share his testimony of personally encountering the Lord at the age of twelve. Adnan also discusses how his ministry makes an impact in The Middle East by planting churches, developing leaders, and spreading The Gospel. Susanne Tuck, a prayer partner at WGGS, ministers in music on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, June 15, 2021: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Author Linda Gilden back to Nite Line to discuss her latest book, Linked for Couples: Maximizing HEART Connections One Link at a Time. Tonight Linda shares how she and her co-author, Linda Goldfarb, provide information on how we can better understand ourselves and our spouses, communicate better, and deepen our relationships. Jeff Slaughter sings throughout the evening.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021: Pastor George Moore welcomes Becky Alexander to share her journey of having grown up with one arm. Becky also reveals how the Lord led her to become a writer and discusses her books, One Smile One Arm, Coffee with God, and Clover’s Wildfire Field Trip. This program features music from Kenny Williamson.

Thursday, June 17, 2021: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Dr. Tony Colson, the pastor of Icon Church, and his daughter, Kiera Colson, to talk about their ministries on Nite Line. Kiera Colson shares how she ministers to teens and discusses her book, Twin Tales. Brandon and Alissa Holt sing on tonight’s program.

Friday, June 18, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Pastor Carl and Linda Bishop of Words of Life Tabernacle in Arden, North Carolina. Linda shares her journey of healing tonight at 8 p.m. on Nite Line. This program features music from Carl and Linda’s granddaughter, Bailee Bishop, and Kiersen Cole.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.