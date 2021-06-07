Religious

New Company Protects Kids from LGBTQ Cult: Christian Tech Startup Responds to Pride Month Helps Parents Block LGBTQ+ Propaganda

ATLANTA -- A Christian tech startup has announced the launch of an internet filtering service designed to protect children from indoctrination into what it says is a "dangerous LGBTQ cult." FreeFiltering.org will help parents block websites devoted to spreading pornography and other harmful ideas about human sexuality. The company's founder, a father of three, became frustrated when he found parental control companies compromising on Christian values.

"Christian parents are rightfully concerned about the way their kids are being systematically exposed to false ideas about human sexuality at school. Then, those ideas are all-too-easily reinforced with unfettered internet access at home. A couple clicks can spiral into catastrophic physical and spiritual harm. As parents, we are entrusted with training up our children in the 'way they should go.' As that job becomes more difficult with each passing day, our company's mission is to come alongside parents and provide tools to help them fulfill their God-given responsibilities," says Michael Lee Mason, founder of FreeFiltering. "While the world celebrates Pride for the entire month of June, we mourn the fact that our nation has embraced the sin of pride as a virtue. We applaud the parents who are putting in the enormous effort necessary to properly form their kids' consciences in a culture that has become so hostile to holiness."

Mason says that users can register an account on the company's website and get filtering service for their home wi-fi for free. After making a simple adjustment to the settings on their wi-fi router, any device connected to the home's wi-fi network will automatically be prevented from accessing nearly 2 million websites devoted to promoting pornography and other evil causes. Users who'd like to block porn on an iPhone or Android device when away from home will benefit from the advanced features available with a paid membership. In the future, the company hopes to develop a porn addiction app for those struggling toward a life of sanctity.

FreeFiltering is offering a complimentary remote setup session (a $99 value) to the first 40 families who agree to participate as beta-testers during the company's launch. "We need volunteers to help us find flaws in the system & provide valuable feedback on the user experience. If you know of a parent who wants to learn how to block porn sites, enforce YouTube's 'Restricted Mode', or prevent Google 'Safe Search' from being disabled by their kids, please let them know that FreeFiltering provides all these services at no cost for any device connected to home wi-fi. We will even reward users with ongoing residual commissions if they refer friends and family who upgrade to paid premium service. We adopted this type of affiliate marketing business model from the beginning, because we anticipate being censored by the major digital ad platforms because of our commitment to historic Christian values," says Mason. The company hopes that generous donors will step forward to help underwrite the tremendous ongoing expense of providing their services to Christian families across the country. Mason says the company will not survive more than a few months without miraculous intervention.

Parents can try the free filtering service by registering an account and using the self-help guides at: https://www.FreeFiltering.org. Users will be contacted on a first-come, first-serve basis to arrange a free remote setup session until the 40 complimentary appointment slots are filled.

