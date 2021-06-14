Religious

Speaker Pelosi Continues to Crush and Disrespect the First Amendment as She Refuses to Allow Peaceful Free Speech Activities to Take Place on the Grounds of the U.S. Capitol Building

WASHINGTON -- The Christian Defense Coalition and Rev. Patrick Mahoney were just denied the right to have a 4th of July prayer vigil and worship service on the lower western terrace of the U.S. Capitol.

Sadly, Speaker Pelosi has turned the "People's House" into "Fort Pelosi."

Below are the exact words of the Christian Defense Coalition's permit application for July 4th:

"Prayer vigil and worship service on the 4th of July as we ask God to bless and protect our nation. On America's birthday, we will be praying for God to preserve and protect our freedoms!"

Business is going on at the Capitol. It is not closed. Members of Congress and their staff are entering and using the Capitol. Vendors, the media and their crews, invited guests, lobbyists and so many more are also allowed to enter and use the Capitol grounds. However, Speaker Pelosi has closed it to peaceful First Amendment activities.

Rev. Mahoney filed a federal lawsuit against Speaker Pelosi and Vice-President Harris, in their official capacities, seeking injunctive relief to hold a Good Friday Service at the Capitol in March. Those legal efforts continue.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Washington, D.C. based Christian Defense Coalition, comments,

"Speaker Pelosi has turned the 'People's House,' into 'Fort Pelosi.' The US Capitol Building must be a place where all Americans are afforded the right to come and peacefully celebrate and express their First Amendment Rights. Tragically, those rights and freedoms are being denied and prohibited.

"Yet, I am being prohibiting from holding a 4th of July Prayer Service to peacefully pray for God to bless and protect our nation and preserve our freedoms. During my federal court case, the government offered no evidence peaceful First Amendment activities are a threat to national security or would lead to violence at the U.S. Capitol building.

"Yet, I am being prohibiting from holding a 4th of July Prayer Service to peacefully pray for God to bless and protect our nation and preserve our freedoms. During my federal court case, the government offered no evidence peaceful First Amendment activities are a threat to national security or would lead to violence at the U.S. Capitol building.

"In light of this, we are calling for Speaker Pelosi to return the 'People's House' back to the people this 4th of July."

Source: Christian Defense Coalition