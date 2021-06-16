Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for June 21-25, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, June 21, 2021: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Kris Swiatocho and Pastor Freddy Johnson back to Nite Line for an in-depth discussion on singles ministry. Tonight Kris and Freddy provide insight on how to minister to single adults and promote the upcoming singles and leaders retreat during Labor Day weekend. This program features music from Strings of Victory.

Tuesday, June 22, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Grace Fox to discuss her book, Finding Hope in Crisis: Devotions for Calm in Chaos. Grace provides encouragement during these trying times and shares advice on how to find peace during difficult trials. Joel Malick, co-author of Afterwork: An Honest Discussion about the Retirement Lie and How To Live a Future Worthy of Dreams, examines how to have a meaningful retirement. Antrina Miller Harris sings throughout the evening.

Wednesday, June 23, 2021: Join Evangelist Dave Walton as he welcomes Jon Simone to discuss Promised Land Prison Ministries USA. Tonight Jon shares how he ministers in jails and prisons across the Southeastern United States, including juvenile detention facilities. This program also features music from Daniel Daughtry.

Thursday, June 24, 2021: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Dr. John Polis of Revival Fellowship International, Pastor Tim Polis of The Heights City Church, and Apostle Chrystal Crawford, the founder and pastor of Team Jesus Healing and Deliverance. The Heights City Church worship team ministers in music tonight.

Friday, June 25, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Johnson Edition for an evening of music and ministry.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16's studio.

