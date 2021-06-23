Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for June 28 - July 2, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, June 28, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Author Tom Donnan to discuss his latest book, Jessalyn: Pathway to Destiny. Annie and Tom also discuss intercessory prayer and learning to hear the guidance of The Holy Spirit. Micheal and Shawny Wright Davidson minister in music throughout the evening.

Tuesday, June 29, 2021: Scott and Patti Lusk are joined by Dr. Delron Shirley from Teach All Nations Mission, a global evangelical ministry. Tonight Dr. Shirley discusses his work as a missionary and his ministry. This program features music from Steve Lusk and Joshua Hawkins.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021: Join Evangelist Dave Walton as he welcomes Dr. Candice Smithyman back to Nite Line for an in-depth discussion about angels. Tonight Dr. Smithyman discusses her latest book, Angels of Fire: The Ministry of Angels in End-Time Revival. Ethan Phillips sings on tonight’s program.

Thursday, July 1, 2021: It’s Ladies’ Night on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Pastor Patti Geesey of Outreach Church in Greenville, South Carolina, Pastor Jan King of Hope Church in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Pastor Bridget Trammell of Take Heart Church in Mauldin, South Carolina for an evening of ministry. Lindsey Vartanian of Outreach Church ministers in music throughout the program.

Friday, July 2, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they celebrate The Fourth of July with an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.