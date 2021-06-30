Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for July 5-9, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 5, 2021: Our Fourth of July celebration continues tonight on Nite Line. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. to see First Baptist Columbia’s “Celebration of Liberty.” Then at 9 p.m. Pastor Benny Littlejohn introduces patriotic music that has been performed on past Nite Line programs.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Dave Walton welcomes Fred Williams, a Navy veteran, to share his testimony and minister in music on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, July 7, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Drs. Royal and Kimberly McClinton, the authors of Bare Naked and Not Ashamed: The Marriage Manual, to share their story of being married, divorced, and remarried. Minister Kenny Smith sings throughout the evening.

Thursday, July 8, 2021: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka as they welcome Pastors Ronald and Rachel Wilson of Kingdom Vision Life Center to discuss their ministry. Rachel Wilson sings tonight on Nite Line.

Friday, July 9, 2021: Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Big Dave from Big Dave’s BBQ to share his recipe for chili. Gwen Hall and Rev. Brandon Smith sing tonight on Nite Line.

