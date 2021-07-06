Religious

For the First Time in America History, Public Prayer is Prohibited on the Grounds of the U.S. Capitol Building on the 4th of July

A Christian minister was denied the right to conduct a peaceful prayer vigil and worship service at the Capitol after he was told his permit would not be processed because the U.S. Capitol grounds were "restricted."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney applied for a permit from the U.S. Capitol Police Board in which he sought to hold a, "Prayer vigil and worship service on the 4th of July as we ask God to bless and protect our nation. On America's birthday, we will be praying for God to preserve and protect our freedom!"

Speaker Pelosi and the U.S. Capitol Police Board continue to keep the grounds of the U.S. Capitol closed to peaceful First Amendment activities and free speech even though other business is still going on at the Capitol. Members of Congress and their staff are entering and using the Capitol. Vendors, the media and their crews, invited guests, lobbyists and so many others are also allowed to enter and use the Capitol grounds. Sadly, peaceful First Amendment events are prohibited.

Even during COVID restrictions last year, the grounds of the Capitol were open to public prayer and First Amendment activities.

It should be deeply troubling that on the 4th of July the "People's House" is closed to prayer and the First Amendment. This is a clear reminder as America celebrates its birth as a nation, our free speech and liberties are in grave danger.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Washington, D.C. based Christian Defense Coalition, states;

"The People's House, as the U.S. Capitol Building is so rightly called, must be a place where all Americans are afforded the right to come and peacefully celebrate and express their First Amendment Rights, especially on the 4th of July.

"Tragically, those rights and freedoms are being denied and prohibited.

