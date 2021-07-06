Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for July 12-16, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 12, 2021: Annie and George Broughton welcome Pastors Johnny and Billie Donald of Strait Christian Church in Belton, South Carolina to Nite Line. Tonight they open up about their marriage and ministry, and Billie discusses her memoir, Who I Am In Christ. Rob and Audra Williams share about Faith Tabernacle Christian Ministry in Salemburg, North Carolina. This program features music from Rob Williams.

Tuesday, July 13, 2021: Nathan Bland welcomes Dr. Roger Rhoades back to Nite Line for an in-depth discussion on Covid recovery. Ministering in music tonight is Johnathan Bond.

Wednesday, July 14, 2021: Dave Walton welcomes Scott Andrew Harris, the author of The Making of a Godly Warrior Through Relentless Obedience, to share his testimony and journey of spiritual growth tonight on Nite Line. Bev McCann sings throughout the evening.

Thursday, July 15, 2021: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Jennifer Mair, the founder of Whole Fitness, and Health Coach Kimberly McIntyre on this strength healing program. Pastor Ben Panos of Hope Church joins Mary and Toni in the kitchen to share some recipes.

Friday, July 16, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.

www.wholefitsc.com