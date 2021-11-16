Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for November 22-26, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, November 22, 2021: Dave Walton welcomes Dr. Craig A. Evans, the author of Jesus and The Manuscripts: What We Can Learn From The Oldest Texts, as he discusses the authenticity of The New Testament. Travis Smith ministers in music throughout the evening.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Rev. Dan Batson of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Easley, South Carolina. Tonight Rev. Batson shares how his book, Morning, pays tribute to his late wife, Donna. Daniel Daughtry sings on this program.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Pastor Benny Littlejohn presents a night of hymns and introduces hymns that have been performed on Nite Line in recent years.

Thursday, November 25, 2021: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka as they share memories from hosting Nite Line and reveal what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving Day.

Friday, November 26, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a special evening of Nite Line at 8 p.m as they honor heroes in the community. Tonight they welcome Nurse Kelly Graham, Mental Health Professional Janice Anderson, and Rev. Wilson Bishop, a chaplain. This program features music from Forrest and Phillips, Teresa and Kiersen Cole, and Kelly Graham.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.