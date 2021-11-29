Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for November 29 - December 3, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, November 29, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Sherry Anne of Utica, New York to share her inspiring story of becoming a singer after having been born with bilateral hearing and speech impairment. Sherry Anne also sings tonight on Nite Line.

Tuesday, November 30, 2021: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Dr. Pierre Rosa, the author of Ruth and The Kindness of God: Seven Lamp Posts To Guide You Home, to provide insight on The Book of Ruth. This program features the music of Johnathan Bond.

Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Steve Crain to discuss the book, No Clouds Tomorrow, which contains poems and songs written by his late wife, Carol Crain. Ministering in music tonight are Doug and Kelley Norwine.

Thursday, December 2, 2021: It’s Ladies’ Night on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Bridget Trammell of Take Heart Church, Author Logan Wolfram, and Stephanie Blassingame of Soteria CDC for an evening of music and ministry.

Friday, December 3, 2021: Gwen and Wade celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary tonight on Nite Line.

