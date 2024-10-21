The Truth About Columbia

The Congaree isn't the only swamp in the capital...

A few weeks ago, one our Democrat colleagues penned an op-ed on the website of a Democratic campaign manager, alleging that the Republican majority in the SC House makes all of the decisions while cutting out the voices of Democrats like him. However, his assertion is wide left and 20 yards short. While it may appear that a Republican supermajority reigns over the General Assembly, the reality is far more complex—and far more troubling. In truth, moderate Republicans and House Democrats often work together behind the scenes to grow budgets, expand bureaucracies, elect liberal judges, deal out hundreds of millions of your confiscated dollars to their pet projects, and consistently fail to deliver on the conservative promises that the Republican majority was elected to fulfill.

It is not simply a case of Republican dominance, as the article suggests. Despite having a Republican supermajority, powerful positions within key committees such as Ways & Means, Judiciary, and Labor, Commerce, & Industry are held by Democrats. This is not by accident; it is a symptom of the broken uniparty system in which moderate Republicans seem to be more comfortable aligning with Democrats than they are with standing firm on conservative principles. These Democrats wield significant influence over the legislative process, controlling critical subcommittee chairmanships that shape the budget and guide the legal and economic future of our state.

The SC House Freedom Caucus recognizes this as the betrayal it is. We fight not only against liberal Democrats but against the moderate Republicans who have made peace with the status quo of government growth, increased spending, and disregard for conservative values. It’s these Republicans who, alongside Democrats, vote to increase government interference in our lives, all while failing to act on crucial issues like illegal immigration, which continues to strain South Carolina’s resources and security.

The people of South Carolina deserve to know the truth. The Republican Party may hold a supermajority on paper, but in practice, the majority of Republicans in the General Assembly are not delivering on the conservative policies they promised. They have empowered Democrats in powerful committee roles and worked with them to grow the size of government, elect liberal judges, and preserve the bureaucratic machine. The SC House Freedom Caucus stands as a bulwark against this broken system, dedicated to shrinking government, cutting taxes, protecting the rule of law, and putting the interests of South Carolinians first.

