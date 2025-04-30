Statement from State Treasurer Curtis Loftis on House Decision not to Pursue Removal from office

I am grateful for the House leadership’s decision today to choose the people's business over political theatre. I feel sure that South Carolinians are thankful that they are the first priority, and political games are not.

I am ready to turn my focus back to doing the people’s work – to stabilize our state’s financial system and put this unfortunate chapter of fighting baseless claims by a few politically-motivated senators behind us.

Let me be clear: there is no missing money, no mysterious bank account, absolutely no evidence of fraud, and every dollar is properly accounted for. Furthermore, the two independent auditors that reviewed this issue confirmed what I’ve said all along – this was a reporting error, not a financial loss.

South Carolina has thrived under my leadership with a AAA credit rating, strong investment performance, and rock-solid financial safeguards. I’m proud of that record.

To the people of South Carolina: I’ve always fought for transparency, and I will keep fighting to ensure your government works for you and not for the political elite. This isn’t the end. It’s just another chapter in the fight for transparency and accountability.