SC Rep. Jordan Pace Response to the Recent Senate Removal Vote of Treasurer Curtis Loftis

What happened in the South Carolina Senate on April 21 isn’t just about a so-called accounting error—it’s a dangerous echo of history. In 65 BCE, Gaius Cornelius, a Roman tribune who fought corruption and stood with the people, was dragged into a show trial by the Senate’s elites. Their goal wasn’t justice—it was to crush dissent and maintain control. Fast forward to today, and we’re watching a similar spectacle unfold as our own state senators target Treasurer Curtis Loftis Jr., South Carolina’s most popular elected official, over an error he didn’t cause and couldn’t control.

This is bigger than Loftis—it’s about whether powerful insiders can use the machinery of government to silence voices that challenge their authority. The same senators who handed $1.3 billion of your money to an unproven electric truck company are now trying to remove a watchdog who’s held them accountable for years. This political trial may be wrapped in legal language, but make no mistake—it’s a warning shot to anyone who dares to stand up to the establishment. Let’s not repeat Rome’s mistakes.