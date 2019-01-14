SC Senate District 6 Debate

I hope you are having a great beginning to 2019! We have been busy over the last few weeks finalizing the details for our Senate 6 Debate. Some of you may not live in District 6, but the issues that are discussed will be informative for all. I hope you will be able to take an hour out of your busy schedules to come hear from our candidates.

The debate is this Monday, January 14th at Stratton Hall on the front campus of Bob Jones University. We will start at 6:45PM. All three candidates have confirmed and committed to participate. Our friends at WORD 106.3FM are co-sponsoring this debate, and Bob McClain and Tara Servatius will be moderating. We want to give a special thanks to Representative Garry Smith for sponsoring this debate!

We will have reserved seating for our Executive Committee (precinct Presidents and Executive Committeemen and a +1 for each) so please let an usher know that you serve on the Executive Committee of the GCGOP and they will seat you in the front.

Our debate will last just an hour, so we have chosen topics that we feel are most important to our Republican Primary voters. Our topics will include life, second-amendment, taxation, registration by party and closed primaries, off-shore drilling/exploration, education, and others as time permits.

We have asked our candidates to meet with voters after the debate in “The Den” which is right next to Stratton Hall. There are multiple fast food restaurants for those who would like to eat.

Our next Executive Committee Business & Speaker’s Meeting is Monday, February 4th at the Hilton Hotel by Haywood Mall. Our Business Meeting will start at 7PM and our Speaker’s Meeting will start at 8PM. We have a few important things to discuss during the 7PM hour, so please plan to attend if you are and EC or President. We will have a Legislative Panel for our 8PM meeting, so invite a friend and hear what is happening in Columbia during this session.

Please enter the main gates and turn left. Park in the lot closed to Wade Hampton closet to the Dining Common and Museum & Gallery. Stratton Hall is in the Welcome Center/Student Center complex.

Hope to see you Monday!