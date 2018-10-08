Gov. Henry McMaster Takes Steps to Assist Local Governments with Mosquito Abatement

Governor Requests $4 Million from Unclaimed Property Account to Help Local Governments

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Governor Henry McMaster today sent a letter to S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis requesting the transfer of $4 million from the Unclaimed Property Account to the S.C. Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) to help with mosquito abatement services in areas affected by Hurricane Florence.

"Due to Hurricane Florence and its devastating effects, many of our counties are facing challenges beyond their means. Of immediate concern is the inundation of mosquitos in eight counties: Chesterfield, Marlboro, Dillon, Marion, Darlington, Florence, Horry, and Georgetown."

A copy of the letter can be found on the governor's website.

"Accordingly, to assist these counties, I am requesting the transfer of $4,000,000 of unallocated funds from the Unclaimed Property Account at the State Treasurer's Office to the SCEMD," Gov. McMaster continued. "The SCEMD will be able to allocate funds equally to the eight counties, which in turn can contract for the local mosquito abatement services so urgently needed. The SCEMD can also assist the counties in seeking reimbursement from FEMA for the funds utilized, and amounts eligible under FEMA's Public Assistance Program will be returned to the Unclaimed Property Account."