Legislators and Activist Support Dwight Loftis for SC State Senate District 6

Voters in a small portion of Greenville County have a big decision to make on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

From Berea on the west to Taylors on the east and from Travelers Rest in the north to near Haywood Mall, Republicans in state Senate District 6 will fill a vacancy in a special election primary.

We enthusiastically endorse veteran state House member Dwight Loftis.

Dwight’s nomination - and election - are important for any number of reasons:

We need to keep his experience, and forward-thinking support for workforce education, working for us in Columbia. He needs no on-the-job training.

His total commitment to fighting the abortionists is entirely in tune with District 6 and Greenville County as a whole. He’s a traditional values guy.

Support for our 2nd Amendment rights, including constitutional carry. An opponent only offers vague and selective support for 2A while vocally pushing new restrictions.

A demonstrated record of supporting local police agencies’ efforts to effectively coordinate with federal authorities’ enforcement of immigration laws. Although it’s a Washington decision, he joins us in supporting construction of a southern border wall.

He is squarely behind our President. Unlike his never-Trump opponent, you won’t hear Dwight denigrating President Trump and praising Barack Obama.

Don’t look for Dwight to raise your taxes, and certainly not for some far-fetched light rail proposition better suited to a California metropolis, as his opponent would have.

Party is important to him, as evidenced by his proposed legislation for closed primaries to keep Democrats from meddling in our candidate selection process.

He’s no RINO!

Voters, we cannot afford to send a progressive Republican to represent the 6th District. We all know what “progressive” really means.

Vote Dwight Loftis on Jan. 22.

------------------------

State Rep. Mike Burns, R-Taylors

Mike Fair, former state senator

Patrick Haddon, former Greenville GOP chairman

State Rep. Garry Smith, R-Simpsonville

Col. Mike Stahl, USMC (Ret.)