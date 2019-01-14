SC Senate District 6 Debate, Tonight

Greenville, South Carolina: All three Republican Senate 6 Candidates will have their first debatesince the Special Election began to replace Representative and now U.S. Congressman William Timmons.

The GCGOP and WORD 106.3 FM joined together to be the first to offer an opportunity to hearfrom all three candidates together. Radio Hosts Bob McClain and Tera Servatius will moderatelive on WORD 106.3 FM and on-line at 106.3word.com.

Senate 6 candidates Councilwoman Amy Ryberg Doyle, Representative Dwight Loftis, andBusinessman Jeffrey Stringer will talk about their positions and issues in both the 6th Senate District and statewide. All candidates will be available starting at 6:00 pm to meet and question.The event scheduled for January 14th, from 6:45 pm until 8:00 pm. The debate will be held atStratton Hall located on Bob Jones University.