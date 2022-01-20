Register Today for the Jan 31 LEGISLATIVE FORUM!

We're excited for our next SCGOP/Fourth District Club event.



Our Legislative Forum will be on January 31 at 6:45 PM at the Historic Greer Depot. 94.5FM The Answer's Joey Hudson will be moderating.



We want to inform voters about the 2022 Session and what our legislators will be dealing with. Our Lt. Governor, Pamela Evette will be taking a few minutes at the start to talk about what legislation the Executive Branch would like to see passed. Senators Josh Kimbrell and Ross Turner will speak on behalf of their respective counties on some issues on the Senate side, but we're gearing this event more specifically to the house side and will have Representatives from both Greenville and Spartanburg.





This event is for supporters of the SCGOP and Fourth District Club and tickets are required. You can get tickets at https://4thdistrictscgopforum.eventbrite.com. There is a $10 cost for tickets to help offset the cost of the event, but we've also created a code for our Fourth District Club supporters to attend for free. That code is 4thDistrictSCGOP. Feel free to use this code for friends and family, but please do not share this code on social media.

We're looking forward to a great evening. Please register ASAP as space is limited.