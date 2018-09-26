Science

"Global Warming Skepticism for Busy People"

I just finished reading the book, "Global Warming Skepticism for Busy People" ... https://www.amazon.com/Global-Warming-Skepticism-Busy-People-ebook/dp/B07H57WVYJ ... and I highly recommend it.

Written by a climatologist who has a doctorate in that field, this book explores the (lack of) science and the lack of scientific consensus (claims to the contrary not withstanding), as well as what the real science says. This is a Kindle book, and as much as I prefer "real" books, being a Kindle book has two huge benefits: the author can and does update it as new information becomes available, and instead of footnotes and a bibliography, he provides links to research and other evidence.

Being a mathematician, I have a keen dislike for the (invalid) use of statistcs, graphs, and misleading numbers in general. This book does a good job of exposing the most frequent occurrences by the alarmists.

The author also does a good job of showing why we should want _more_ CO2, not less. Literally, plants are "starving"; the amount of CO2 in the air is just a little greater than starvation-level.

There is a lot more. The book is easy and interesting reading; you will have a hard time putting it down. I highlighted many good, definitive statements (which Kindle enables), and I would bet that you will too.

As you can see in the email below, I have already added a review of the book on Amazon. I have also added it to my books webpage, http://books.scottcrosby.net .