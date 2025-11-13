How Should Republicans Move Forward?

Reading commentary about the recent elections, I thought of an observation of Nobel prize-winning physicist Richard Feynman.

Feynman said, "The first principle is that you must not fool yourself, and you are the easiest person to fool."

That is, we must always be disciplined in looking at things as they are and not bend to the temptation to see them as we wish them to be.

After the recent Democratic election sweep, we are hearing that there is unhappiness out there.

But is this really news?

Currently Gallup reports that 27% of the Americans are satisfied with the direction of the country.

This number has not been over 40% since 2020. It has not been over 50% since 2002.

These are the percentages of Americans expressing "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in these major institutions of our country, as of June 2025: Congress -- 10%, television news -- 11%, big business -- 15%, the criminal justice system -- 17%, newspapers -- 17%, large technology companies -- 24%, U.S. Supreme Court -- 27%, public schools -- 29%, organized labor -- 29%, banks -- 30%, presidency -- 30%.

Per Gallup as of last June, 58% said they are "extremely/very proud" to be an American. This is down from 87% in 2001.

This is not a pretty picture, and it has been going on for a long time.

After Republicans took the election in 2024, a sense was conveyed that Democrats were wiped out. Elections are too often about whom voters don't want than whom they do want.

We have a great country that in many ways has seriously lost its way. Our citizens long for meaning and principles.

In short, our country was born and became great with individual freedom and traditional values. This is the magic formula for prosperity and satisfaction.

We are now in dangerous, uncharted territory having departed in too many ways from these principles. We're bogged down from massive growth in government and national debt at an unprecedented level that exceeds our entire GDP. At the same time, our defense spending hovers around a post-WWII low as a percentage of GDP.

Let's look at one of the buzzwords that has emerged from the elections: "affordability." Americans are mad about prices.

Let's think about what causes high prices.

I am looking at a chart produced by economist Mark Perry using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are prices from the 2000 through June 2025 that have declined or increased less than the rate of inflation: TVs, toys, computer software, cellphone services, clothing, household furnishings and new cars.

Here are prices, over the same period, that increased more than the rate of inflation: hospital services, college tuition and fees, child care and nursery school, medical care services, housing and food and beverages.

What is the distinguishing factor in those goods and services that went down in price versus those that went up? The answer is those that increased in price over the 25-year period are things with a lot of government controls and regulations. Those that declined are things that operate in free and competitive markets.

The path to "affordability" -- to declines in prices over time -- is free markets and competition.

The path to rising prices and increasing burdens on consumers -- more government.

Free markets and competition are what our country is about and what the Republican Party is about.

More government is what the Democratic Party is about.

It's why we just saw the longest government shutdown in our nation's history: Democrats' refusal to back off the never-ending government money machine.

The answer by Republicans to what appears to be a setback in the recent elections is not to join Democrats in their buzzword games.

The answer is to take on areas where we have lost our way and let in way too much government. And to constantly remind voters what our great country is about.