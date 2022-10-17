Don’t Be A “Sluggard” This November!



"You silly ants. The government will 'take care' of you! Eat, drink, and be merry!"

“Go to the ant, you sluggard; consider its ways and be wise.” - Proverbs 6:6 N.I.V.

I’ve written a couple of versions of this tale over the years, but considering the possible “existential importance” of the soon-to-be-upon us November, 2022 mid-term elections, a re-examination of the ‘moral’ of this hoary tale is in order. The original “story” is ancient, and probably goes back to the Greek poet, Aesop (ca. 620 B.C-560 B.C.). It has been republished and “modernized” over the centuries by various writers. A version of this was sent to me several years ago without attribution, but from my research it appears to have originated in a very abbreviated form on The Federalist Papers.org, in an article by Steve Straub back in 2015. I’ve amplified it quite a bit and changed it some to reflect our current “dilemma” caused by despicable anti-American Dumbocrats and cowardly RINOS, but the message remains the same.

THE ANT AND THE GRASSHOPPER: ORIGINAL AESOP’S FABLES VERSION

The ant works hard in the withering heat and rain all summer long, building his house and laying up supplies for the winter. The grasshopper thinks the ant is a fool and laughs and dances and plays the summer away. Come winter, the ant is warm and well fed. The grasshopper has no food or shelter, so he dies, hungry, out in the cold.

MORAL: To avoid calamity, be responsible for yourself! Take action!

THE ANT AND THE GRASSHOPPER: 2022 MODERN KLAN OF NEW BOLSHEVIKS VERSION (AKA DEMOCRAT PARTY)

The ant works hard in the withering heat and pouring rain all summer long, building his house and laying up supplies for the winter, not trusting his ‘beneficent’ bug government to abide by its assurances that it will “take care” of him. The grasshopper, believing the cunning and devious Cockroach Party that has long run the “United Bug Republic”, thinks the ant is a fool and laughs and dances and plays the summer away, using his meager government provided ADB card (Aid to Dependent Bugs) to survive. Eventually winter comes, and his “free” government handouts having expired, the shivering and hungry grasshopper, in desperation, calls a press conference which is well covered by CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, the New York Times, and the Washington Post. He demands to know why “that ant” should be allowed to be warm and well fed while he—the “thoroughly green” grasshopper—is cold and starving. “Where is my ‘free’ government food and shelter”, he demands? The entire “main stream media” (at least, the “Fake News” majority portion of it), provide extensive coverage and great pictures for the internet’s and TV news shows’ consumption, showing the hungry and shivering grasshopper, along with a video (taken surreptitiously through his kitchen window) of the ant in his comfortable warm home with a table filled with food. The “talking heads” on those “news” shows, being thoroughly “green” themselves, leave no doubt that they are on the side of the grasshopper.

The ostensible leaders of the United Bug Republic, Nancyroach Pukosy of the House, and Chuckroach Scummer of the Senate, along with a brain dead horde of the Cockroach Party’s zombie insects in the Congress, rail against Fox News, against One America News, against Epoch Times, against Frank Speech, and against the representatives of the new and free ‘social media’ sites, especially Truth Social, as being “biased” against grasshoppers and all bugs (especially green bugs) who expect the government to support them. Facebug and Tweeter send reporters to cover the momentous event. All the members of the Congressional Black Bug Caucus (the infamous ‘BBC’ group) propose a law, in blatant violation of the “First Amendment” of the Constitution of The United Bug Republic, to forbid all Conservative/Americanist media from covering the “outrageous” behavior of the ant, deeming his behavior to be “socially unacceptable” and susceptible to propagandizing in favor of the ant by horrible “right wing extremist” news organizations and internet sites like The New American magazine, Epoch Times, World Net Daily, Right Side Broadcasting, Fox Nation, and Conservative Business Journal, all of which are run by “racists” who, it is well known, have never liked or respected grasshoppers because they are green. Fortunately, this bill doesn’t get sufficient sponsors among the rest of the green bugs in the Congress and is sent back to the Committee of Frivolous Recommendations (C.F.R.) to be forgotten.

Hillaroach Clinkton rubs her antennae together and chirps in on the inter-web, claiming that those who don’t support the grasshopper’s position are ‘a nest of deplorables who need to be exterminated with an extra application of DDT” (Devious Deceitful Trickery). Being an “expert” on the elimination of her political enemies, all of her Bug Suckups (her extensive “BS” faction) agree with her, chirping loudly in the House and Senate, rubbing their antennae on each other and offering their condemnation of “racist ants” while also strongly condemning that “dangerous supremacist” group that lurks among them known as “Praying Mantises”, who are widely known to detest “Bug Sycophants” (another faction of the noisy “BS” group), and who have been known to actually eat them! (What else should be expected from “religious” bugs that “pray”?)

Some American bugs do seem concerned by the sharp contrast between the economic condition of the ant compared to the grasshopper. How can this be, they wonder, that in a country of such wealth and abundance and opportunities like the ‘United Bug Republic’, a poor grasshopper is allowed to suffer, hungry and cold, with no one to give him succor? The famous star “Kermit the Frog” comes out of retirement from his film and TV career and appears on “The View” with the now fawned-upon grasshopper, and the audience and the dim-witted, pro-grasshopper hosts (who have long been known to be ‘buggy’) shed tears when they all sing “It’s not easy being green” with Kermit, who strangely was kept away from the grasshopper after he was seen staring at him and “licking his lips”. Joylessroach Bughair and Whoopeeroach Goldbug, two of the dedicated Cockroach Party members and avid supporters, immediately express their sympathy for the plight of the grasshopper, and go into a screaming tirade against ants who pretend to be better than other bugs and who, without any doubt, support the smaller “American Eagle” faction in the United Bug Congress, a faction that the Roaches despise and have long attacked as being “anti-green bugs”, and which the Roach leadership has always accused of actually eating green bugs, along with their extremist “Praying Mantis” allies.

The fascist gangster horned beetles from “AntiFa”, along with a swarm of locusts from “Concerned Invertebrates of America”, or C.I.A. (an activist anti-insecticide NGO suspected of being a clandestine branch of the “Cockroach Party”), stage a mass demonstration in front of the ant’s house, tear up his fence, and spray paint anti-ant graffiti on his front door. Network TV stations tape the entire horde singing, “We Shall Overcome, Someday”. “Rev.” Jeremiah Notright, a politically correct “non-roach”, an anteater who came out of retirement at the insistence of the Cockroach Party leadership who run the bug government, has the entire group kneel down to pray for “justice” for the grasshopper, declaring loudly that, “America’s ant eaters have come home to nest” and, standing in front of the TV cameras, begins a long tirade about how ‘racist’ all ants are and have always been, even from the day they were hatched.

That great “spiritual leader” of all ant eaters, Louis “Big Tongued” FarraCon, sermonizes to his brain damaged herd gathered in front of the ant’s house that obviously the ant is “racist” because his determination to provide for himself and not be a burden on society is surely a characteristic of “lighter-colored exoskeleton ants” and is socially unacceptable, especially since he did not offer to share his bounty with the grasshopper who was “psychologically traumatized” when told that he had to provide for himself.

Former President of the United Bug Republic, Don Eagle Trumpet, a well-loved raptor among the American Eagle Party faction and even among some knowledgeable insects, comes to the ant’s defense with a series of tweets on Truth Social, claiming he is proud that the ant has demonstrated what all good ants usually do, but so few grasshoppers do—which is provide for themselves. Joe Batty, a decrepit old anteater and the pretend president of the United Bug Republic, goes on TV and proudly announces his support for all oppressed katydids and invites that “poor katydid” that has been so maltreated by that “unpatriotic ant” to come to visit him in the White House, in Delaware, and goes on a tirade about how half of the United Bug Republic’s inhabitants are dangerous to their “democracy” and need to be “re-educated” by the government’s teachers in their colonies, or else, even calling them “semi-fascist” “MAGA’S” (Mean And Gentrified Activists). He even threatened to call in his “exterminators” from the “Federal Bureau of Insurrection Investigations (F.B.I.) to round up and arrest all of the “unpatriotic” bugs who refused to support the grasshopper and who were increasingly threatening ‘insurrection’ against the Cockroach Party. Former President Don Eagle Trumpet sneers at President Batty on Truth Social and invites the hard-pressed ant to come for a visit to Bird-A-Lago in Florida as soon as possible.

Retired Cockroach Party President Bugsyroach Obummer (who always pretended to be an anteater but was actually a major cockroach in disguise), standing next to several possible Cockroach Party POTUS candidates for 2024 (a big-mouthed cicada, a female butterfly who does little except flap her wings, a “duo” of horseflies who ‘stick together’ and proclaim that they are “one”, and a killer hornet who insists that he is really a ‘honey bee’), harshly blames all the American Eagle Party presidents of the 20th century, especially Ronald Eaglereagan, and condemns brave Eagles of the past, such as Christopher Eaglelumbus and ALL of America’s Founding Father Eagles for inculcating the attitude among the population that it is NOT a “social crime” for ants to ignore the stress of grasshoppers too lazy to provide for themselves. Bugsyroach Obummer threatens to take the grasshopper’s case to the United Nations Bee Hive if the Cockroach Party in power doesn’t do something “quick” to help him.

“Mad” Maxine the Tarantula, an ancient member of the small “Spider” minority in the United Bug Congress (the Arachnids of Special Service faction), or A.S.S., with a swarm of adoring horse flies buzzing around her, proclaims on the Communal News Network (C.N.N.) that the ant has become rich off the backs of all grasshoppers, and Roach Pukosy and Roach Scummer both call for an immediate tax hike on ALL ants to make them “pay their fair share”, a proposal that is immediately approved by President Joe Batty, who was observed sniffing the furry hair of a young female anteater standing beside him. Her venom dripping from her mandibles, “Mad” Maxine proclaims to her cloud of admiring flies that “from now on, whenever you see any ants out in public, you get in their faces, you swarm them, bite their antennae, and let them know they are not welcome in ‘woke’ bug society”. The pesky horse flies, all dedicated members of The Cockroach Party, go wild in anticipation of doing what they love to do, which is irritate responsible and patriotic members of society with their usual bites and stings (their usual B.S.)!

Wanna-be president, Elizabeth “Slit Tongue” Weirdone, who has always claimed to be a member of a Native American Anteater Tribe, announces proudly on C.N.N.(while slurping a bottle of beer) that she has arranged to take time off from her “Tribal duties”, and begins working with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to draft the “Economic Equity & Anti-Selfishness Act of 2022”, to be retroactive to the beginning of the previous summer’s hatching. Her swiftly drafted bill calls for all ants to be fined for failing to hire a predetermined number of “green bugs” and for refusing to be “sensitive” to the needs of certain classes of bugs (except for ants). Over the next few days, through the large “sympathy vote” by slimy RINO slugs in the United Bug Congress, and despite the opposition of the outnumbered flock of American Eagles therein, Weirdone’s bill is passed with great fanfare, and signed into law by President Batty, who proclaimed that he was proud to sign a law that protects all Cicadas, especially the green ones.

The once prosperous ant goes broke paying his fine, and has nothing left to pay his retroactive taxes, or his attorney, and is forced into bankruptcy. Sadly, the ant’s little home is confiscated by one of former President Obummer’s leftover “Green Bug Czars”, who was appointed to his important position by President Batty; he is forcefully evicted from his home by a federal “exterminator” along with 30 armed ‘Stinkbugs’ from the Federal Bureau of Insurrection Investigation, and his home is presented, with great fanfare on TV and lots of publicity in The New York Times and The Washington Post, to the grasshopper who needed a home so desperately, and who is seen smiling and rubbing his antennae on his well-wishers.

Roach Pukosy and Roach Scummer, and their brain damaged swarm, throw a huge extravaganza (paid for by taxpayers, of course) in a hotel in the insect capital to celebrate the victory of “economic justice”. During these celebrations the grasshopper, with others of his clan around him (all of whom are slightly ‘tipsy’ after having drunk quantities of fermented ‘honey dew’), strongly urges all of his fellow grasshoppers, and any other living creatures who are in the country legally or otherwise, to vote for the Cockroach Party in the November, 2022 election. The “Fake News” media give his wisdom and eloquence extensive and fawning coverage, even suggesting that the grasshopper, obviously an experienced leader of ‘green bugs’, should consider running for president himself. But the true patriotic media all ignore the propaganda emanating from the liars of the Cockroach Party.

This inspiring but sad tale soon ends a few days later, however, as we see the grasshopper and his freeloading friends and relatives finishing up the last bits of food that the ant had stored up, while the “free government house” they are in (the ant’s old house), crumbles around them because the grasshopper and his lazy clan, as some grasshoppers are known to do, refused to maintain the house that they never paid for in the first place. The dispossessed ant, cruelly treated by the government that should have protected him, disappears into the snow and cold, never to be seen again, but was suspected to have headed for Florida, which was governed by patriotic American Eagles and was known to be full of all kinds of free and prosperous bugs and few anteaters. The grasshopper is soon found dead, all alone, in an apparent “accidental” insecticide ingestion incident, and his “free” government house, now ramshackle and abandoned, is taken over by a violent MS-13 gang of brown recluse spiders from ‘south of the border’, who begin to terrorize the now run down, once prosperous, once peaceful, ant neighborhood.

MORAL: BE VERY CAREFUL FOR WHOM YOU VOTE IN NOVEMBER, 2022 and November, 2024. Admittedly, not all Republican “ants” are totally trustworthy, but ALL DEMOCRAT “COCKROACHES” ARE UNTRUSTWORTHY! ALL OF THEM! 100% of them! Vote WISELY on November 8th, 2022 to avoid the fate of that once prosperous “ant”!

++++++

Remember: The liberties you lose—the freedoms that will be stripped away from you by the verminous and despicable Marxist progressive Democrat Party (the Klan of New Bolsheviks) if they retain control of both Houses—the income that they will steal from you via higher taxes and even more ruinous inflation—the once strong free enterprise economy that they are deliberately destroying—(to be replaced by the FASCIST “The Great Reset” where our people will “own nothing”—and will NOT like it)--the firearms that they will attempt to legislate (or forcefully confiscate) away from you—the still excellent medical care they will try to degrade via “single payer Medicare for all”---the destruction of our historic currency and its replacement with “spy on and control you” digital money--will be YOURS!

Those of our population who are too “principled”, or too “holy”, or too “uncaring”, or too “lazy” to even vote—for whatever reason or no reason (and their horde is large, unfortunately), need to think long and hard this November about their despicable failures as citizens of our hard-pressed Republic. They need to recall the words of John Jay, one of our Founding Generation and one of the authors of The Federalist Papers, who reminded us: “Providence has given to our people the choice of their rulers, and it is the duty, as well as the privilege and interest of our Christian nation, to select and prefer Christians for their rulers.” “Selecting” obviously requires REGISTERING to vote, and then actual VOTING!

Frankly, I’m sick of and embarrassed by those who don’t care about what happens to our nation of once-free people when those very people lose the will to resist oppression, or who feel they are too “not of this world” to participate in such “sordid and worldly activities” like voting and trying to educate and motivate others and safeguard our severely threatened freedoms, or don’t even bother to register to vote. Perhaps these uncaring citizens will get to demonstrate their “holiness” and their “lack of concern” in one of “our” government’s ‘re-education’ camps that these Marxist devils are planning for us!

Our nation—and that means ALL OF US--is on the verge of losing the very freedom that our ancestors sacrificed so much to give to us. While patriots and conservatives are fighting to retain “The Soul of America”, the Klan of New Bolsheviks no longer tries to hide its collectivist hatred for conservatives and patriots who insist that our government must begin to abide by our increasingly disregarded constitution, declaring them to be the “enemies of democracy”, especially the “MAGA REPUBLICANS who dare to proclaim that they DO want to “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” (or at least TRY to do so, discarding our excuses and laziness). Those who cowardly refrain from this struggle against the evil of our day should be ashamed of themselves. Thoroughly ASHAMED! But most of them probably won’t ever know when they’ve lost the last of their freedom until some goons from ‘Homeland Security’ or some other federal “Gestapo” show up at their home early one morning to take them into custody, being charged with the “crime” of exercising one’s First Amendment rights and exercising their Christian beliefs in public, as is happening more frequently to our fellow citizens in our increasingly totalitarian nation. Even more disturbing, it’s possible that these “sluggards” won’t even care. May God forgive them for their sloth and uncaring, because I will NOT forgive them!

I leave them—and all of you—with the wisdom of George Hiram Mann (1872-1955), a New York City attorney who first published this wisdom in The Wall Street Journal in 1947, reminding his countrymen that:

NO MAN ESCAPES (survives) WHEN FREEDOM FAILS.

THE BEST MEN ROT IN FILTHY JAILS,

AND THOSE WHO CRY, “APPEASE, APPEASE”,

ARE HANGED BY THOSE THEY TRIED TO PLEASE!

I trust that you will consider that TRUE “history lesson” when you VOTE this coming November 8th. And unless you absolutely must, DO NOT USE “VOTE BY MAIL” or even “EARLY ABSENTEE VOTING”, because this can provide more opportunities for the lying and deceitful Democrats to CHEAT, as they did in the November, 2020 election (and undoubtedly many prior elections). Vote ONLY IN PERSON on election day, November 8, to minimize the opportunities for the collectivist enemies of constitutional government to “rig” the election in their favor, as we all know they love to do.