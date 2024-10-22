Israel Reports Destruction of 70% of Hezbollah’s Rocket Arsenal and Elimination of 2,000 Terrorists

(Worthy News) – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) estimates that Hezbollah’s firepower has been reduced to 30% of its original strength since October 8 of last year, when the terrorist organization began launching rockets into northern Israel. Since the ground operation in Lebanon began in September, the IDF has killed approximately 1,200 Hezbollah terrorists, raising the total to around 2,000 since the start of the war.

The IDF reported striking approximately 3,200 Hezbollah targets during the war, including hundreds of weapons depots, rocket launchers, anti-tank positions, terrorist infrastructure, and command headquarters.

Hezbollah is reportedly struggling to bring in reinforcements to counter the five IDF divisions operating in southern Lebanon, while the seizure of weapons by the IDF has further limited the group’s ability to carry out attacks.

The IDF also noted that the elimination of Hezbollah’s leadership, including numerous field commanders, has significantly disrupted its plans for large-scale rocket strikes. Among the dead are seven brigade-level commanders, 21 battalion-level commanders, and around two dozen company commanders.

The IDF intends to conclude its operations in southern Lebanon within the next few weeks, aiming to neutralize the threat of a Hezbollah incursion along the border.

Israeli military officials emphasize that dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure and securing the region is critical to ensuring long-term stability and preventing future attacks. Once the area is deemed safe and the risk of further conflict is eliminated, residents of northern Israel—many of whom were forced to evacuate due to the hostilities—will be able to safely return to their homes and resume their normal lives.

The IDF has stated that restoring security to the border region is a top priority, as it will allow displaced families to rebuild their communities and bring much-needed relief to an area that has been under constant threat for years.