MAHLE Behr Expanding Its Charleston County Operations

Company Creating 115 Jobs and Bringing $36 Million Investment

COLUMBIA, S.C. – MAHLE Behr Charleston Inc., a leading supplier of air conditioning and radiator assemblies, is expanding its manufacturing operations in Charleston County. The company’s $36 million investment is projected to create 115 new jobs.

MAHLE Behr is a premier international development partner and supplier to the automotive industry, providing innovative powertrain and air conditioning technology solutions. Components and systems from MAHLE Behr are also used in stationary applications, mobile machinery, rail transport and marine applications.

The company will be expanding its facility, located at 4500 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston, S.C., by adding a new assembly and manufacturing line. Hiring for the new positions is already underway, and interested applicants can visit the company’s careers page online.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $250,000 Closing Fund grant to Charleston County to assist with costs associated with the project.

QUOTES

“Our MAHLE Behr Charleston Inc. facility has long been a successful and important part of MAHLE’s heritage and global operations. As we continue to win new business opportunities with key original equipment manufacturers, our Charleston facility will continue to be a key production site for the company.” –MAHLE Vice President of Thermal Management Systems Uwe Krueger

“Today, we’re proud to celebrate the continued growth of one of our important existing industry partners – MAHLE Behr. This announcement is a testament to the positive business climate we’ve cultivated across South Carolina and shows that companies can and are finding success here.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s world-class workforce and pro-business climate have made our state an ideal location for industry; and, as a result, the manufacturing sector in South Carolina continues to thrive. MAHLE Behr’s Charleston County expansion is proof of that, and I look forward to watching their continued growth for many years to come.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“MAHLE Behr is a first-class company, and we are delighted they chose to grow in Charleston County. The investment and addition of 115 jobs are a huge win for MAHLE Behr and our community.” –Charleston County Council Chairman Victor Rawl

“We always love to see new companies locate in North Charleston, but nothing tops seeing an existing company expand their operations within our city. Whether it be through company innovation, a capable workforce or a business-friendly environment, local growth speaks volumes about our community. We congratulate MAHLE Behr on their expansion and look forward to future successes here in North Charleston.” –North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey

“Our community offers incredible assets for the automotive industry, including a global logistics system and a dedicated, skilled workforce. MAHLE Behr’s expansion reflects this positive trend, and we look forward to further strengthening our relationship with them through our Business Concierge program.” –Charleston County Economic Development Director Steve Dykes

