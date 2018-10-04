Business

Evanesce Packaging Solutions, Inc. Locating Production Facility in Colleton County

$70 million investment expected to create 368 jobs in Walterboro, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Evanesce Packaging Solutions, Inc. today announced plans to locate its first large-scale production operations in Colleton County. The facility, which will manufacture compostable food service trays, represents a $70 million investment and is expected to create 368 new jobs over the next five years.

Evanesce was founded in response to the growing global need to replace existing packaging technology with truly compostable, organic, sustainable alternatives. The company produces compostable packaging with considerations for strength, insulation and nesting capabilities but, more importantly, cost competitiveness to traditional solutions.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Evanesce is developing products in many molded packaging segments. The company's proprietary compostable technology, coupled with its collaboration with world-renowned food processing equipment producer Franz Haas, has allowed it to move quickly from development to production.

The operation in Walterboro, which will locate in the expandable 100,000-square-foot Colleton County Commerce Center Building, will focus on producing meat, seafood, vegetable and meal trays for the U.S. market. Tray production is expected to commence in early 2019.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits, as well as a $1.5 million Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Colleton County to assist with the costs of the project. For more information on Evanesce Packaging Solutions, Inc., please visit www.evanescepackaging.com.

QUOTES

"We spent considerable time assessing locations in a number of states and were impressed by the reception we received in South Carolina and, particularly, the interest displayed by Colleton County to accommodate us and work with us to locate there. We are very impressed with the many advantages, and our location directly on an Interstate 95 interchange is second to none." -Evanesce Packaging Solutions, Inc. President and CEO Douglas Horne

"South Carolina continues to attract industry leaders from across the globe, and today's announcement by Evanesce Packaging Solutions, Inc. is yet another example of that. I offer this innovative company my congratulations and look forward to watching them thrive in the Palmetto State." -Gov. Henry McMaster

"Today, we celebrate another win for South Carolina's strong manufacturing sector as Evanesce Packaging Solutions, Inc. joins the growing roster of cutting-edge manufacturers that have decided to call our state home. This announcement reflects a remarkable investment by the company in one of our state's rural communities, and I look forward to watching them succeed in Walterboro for years to come." -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

"Colleton County welcomes Evanesce Packaging Solutions, Inc., and we appreciate the new jobs and investment in our community. This innovative company has selected Walterboro as their new home because of our proximity to domestic and international markets and for our workforce, as many other companies do. We look forward to working with Evanesce Packaging Solutions, Inc. in the coming months and years." -Colleton County Council Chairman Dr. Joe Flowers

"We are extremely pleased that Evanesce Packaging Solutions, Inc. decided to locate in Colleton County. This is another global vote of confidence in Colleton County's leadership and strong workforce. We are thankful for the 368 new jobs this operation will bring to our family members, friends and neighbors." -Colleton County Economic Development Alliance Chairman Lee Petrolawicz

"We are proud that Evanesce Packaging Solutions, Inc., a company dedicated to technology in sustainable solutions in food processing, has selected our region of South Carolina for their manufacturing facility. This state-of-the-art technology will not only bring hundreds of direct manufacturing jobs, but indirect jobs and investment to our communities as well. This fine company will be an asset to our industrial community." -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Martin Sauls

