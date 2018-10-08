Business

Caterpillar locating new operations in Greenwood County

Casting facility to create 85 new jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Caterpillar Inc., one of the world's leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives, will locate a casting facility in Greenwood County. The company's $13.5 million investment is projected to create 85 new jobs.

To establish this facility, Caterpillar has purchased an existing 103,000-square-foot building located at 108 Corporate Court in Hodges, S.C. Slated to come online in early 2019, the facility will produce specialty castings used in a variety of engines and transmissions within the Caterpillar product line and will supplement the production of existing castings elsewhere in the Caterpillar production network.