Business

Nupi Americas to Expand Hampton County Operations

Company investing additional $6.2 million to double size of facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Nupi Americas, Inc. today announced that the company will invest $6.2 million in an expansion of its current manufacturing and distribution facility at the Southern Carolina Industrial Campus in Hampton County.

Established in 2001 with facilities in Houston, Texas, Nupi Americas is a subsidiary of Nupi Industrie Italiane, S.p.A., which has been manufacturing and marketing the NIRON product line since 1982. NIRON is a complete polypropylene pipe and fitting system for the distribution of hot and cold water in plumbing and air conditioning systems and is the focus of the Hampton County operations.

Nupi Americas first located warehousing and distribution operations in Hampton County in 2015 to service both its existing and newly-acquired customer base in the eastern United States. Located just off Exit 38 on Interstate 95, the company will be constructing a new, 50,000-square-foot warehousing facility to mirror its existing facility and allow for better integration of its manufacturing operations.

For more information on Nupi Americas, visit the company's website.

QUOTES

"We remain tremendously excited about our operations in Hampton County The opportunity to expand our facility is a testament to the support we have received from local, regional and state institutions, which have all helped us achieve our goals. We would specifically like to thank Hampton County and the SouthernCarolina Alliance for their continued support, and we look forward to continuing to grow our operations at the Southern Carolina Industrial Campus in Hampton County. In two years, NUPI Americas will be able to manufacture 95 percent of the pipes sold in the United States, avoiding the long lead time importing pipes from Europe." -NUPI Americas CEO Marco Genoni

"Nupi Americas has made a name for itself with its ongoing Hampton County operations, and today's announcement of its expansion is tremendous news for Team South Carolina. I'm excited to see what the future has in store for Nupi Americas." -Gov. Henry McMaster

"The ongoing success of Nupi Americas' existing operations in Hampton County speaks volumes about the business climate we've worked hard to cultivate in South Carolina. I congratulate both Nupi Americas and Hampton County on this great news." -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

"One of our local industries is growing just a short time after locating in Hampton County, and that is truly exciting. We congratulate Nupi Americas on their success and look forward to having them as a corporate citizen for many years to come." -Hampton County Council Chairman Roy Hollingsworth

"Nupi Americas' investment and job creation in Hampton County have been a source of pride in our region. We are pleased that another international company continues to find success and reinvest in our community. We salute the team at Nupi Americas and thank them for their investment in our people." -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls

"Nupi Americas is a great company manufacturing a fine product in our county, where every job created brings a brighter future for a family. We are proud that Nupi Americas has chosen the assets of Hampton County -- such as our great location with both interstate and port access and our local workforce -- not once, but twice. We in Hampton County are thrilled to be the home of this growing operation." -Hampton Economic Development Commission Chairman Bill Hager

FIVE FAST FACTS