Business

Cely Construction Company Names Kevin Talbott Chief Operating Officer

Kevin Talbott

Cely Construction is proud to announce that Kevin Talbott has been named Chief Operating Officer and Manager of Projects effective September 2018.

As COO, he will be responsible for the strategic direction, growth, and operational success of the company. His new role will utilize his vast experience in negotiation, construction management, project management, engineering, leadership and field management as well as internal controls.

He will also have responsibility over all project managers/estimators and client satisfaction. Formerly being a CM and owner’s representative, we are excited to bring his expertise and procedures to our clients. He will focus on maintaining and developing key client relations. As a 70-year old firm, Cely acknowledges as they continue to grow, with over 50% of their business being return customers, a position like this is vital and a huge asset to all future clients and staff.

With over a decade in the construction industry, Kevin has been mentored by many industry leading firms and owners. Kevin graduated with honors from Clemson University with a degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. Kevin is the son-in-law of Owner and President, Sam Cely.

Kevin is excited to join such a reputable company with a strong track record in design build and turn-key markets within the local commercial sector. Cely’s areas of expertise include industrial, restoration, ecclesiastical, pre-engineered, renovations, retail, healthcare and education to name a few. Cely also services local brokers and developers. Find out more about Cely Construction at www.celyconstruction.com and help them welcome Kevin Talbott to their family business.