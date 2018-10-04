Community

Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in Marion, Marlboro, Georgetown Counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The State of South Carolina and FEMA will open Disaster Recovery Centers in Marion, Marlboro, and Georgetown Counties. Marion's will open tomorrow, October 4, Marlboro's will open Friday, October 5, and Georgetown's will open Sunday, October 7.

The centers offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in the counties included in the South Carolina major disaster declaration for Hurricane Florence and the subsequent floods.

Recovery specialists from the State of South Carolina, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be at the centers to talk about assistance and assist survivors who need help finding recovery resources. The new disaster centers are located at:

The Disaster Recovery Centers will be located at the following addresses:

Marion County

Marion County Industrial Park

2914 Spartan Place

Marion, SC 29571

Hours: Mon-Fri, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sat-Sun, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Marlboro County

Marian Wright Edelman Public Library of Marlboro County

203 Fayetteville Avenue

Bennettsville, SC 29512

Hours: Mon-Fri, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sat-Sun, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Georgetown County

Waccamaw Regional Recreation Center

83 Duncan Avenue

Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Hours: Mon-Fri, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sat-Sun, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SBA disaster assistance employees are committed to helping businesses and residents rebuild as quickly as possible. They are available to answer questions about SBA’s low-interest disaster loan program and help business owners and residents apply to the SBA.

The centers are accessible to people with disabilities. Centers have assistive technology equipment allowing disaster survivors to use amplified telephones, phones that display text, amplified listening devices for people with hearing loss, and magnifiers for people with vision loss. Recovery information is also available in braille. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

Homeowners, renters and businesses can also check their eligibility for federal, state and voluntary agency disaster assistance available by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov;

Calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585); or

Using the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices at fema.gov/mobile-app.

The following information is helpful when registering:

Address of the location where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address)

Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Insurance information

Total household annual income

Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows direct transfer of funds into a bank account)

A description of disaster-caused damage and losses

Disaster survivors can visit any center for assistance. Visit www.fema.gov/DRC to view other locations.

South Carolina homeowners, renters and business owners in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties may apply for disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from Hurricane Florence.