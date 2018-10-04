Community

Anderson's Jewish Heritage - Exhibit Opening

Anderson’s Jewish Heritage will explore the long history of Anderson’s Jewish population. From the very first Jewish immigrants in the 1800s to the growth of Jewish owned businesses in the 20th century, Anderson’s history has been influenced by the presence of this thriving community. Through the lens of some of the oldest families of our area we can learn what roles Anderson’s Jews have played in the evolution of our city and county. Opening reception is free and open to the public. The exhibit opening and reception will begin at 5:30 p.m.