Morrison Healthcare Food Services at Mary Black Health System-Spartanburg Chosen as Unit of the Year

Spartanburg, SC – Morrison Healthcare, food service specialists at Mary Black Health System-Spartanburg was recently chosen as the “Unit of the Year” in their region which consists of 74 hospitals. The award was given on a variety of criteria including having zero safety claims, lowering the turnover rate from 130% to 18%, achieving a 5-Star Steri-Tech audit, receiving a SC DHEC score of 97, and increasing patient satisfaction scores.

