Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Visits Horry County for Three Weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Mobile Disaster Recovery Center (MDRC) will be visiting locations throughout Horry County over the next three weeks.

MDRCs are mobile disaster resources that allow state and local officials to maximize their reach to as many affected areas and survivors as possible. The center will offer in-person support to homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained damage or losses from Hurricane Florence.

The MDRC will be located at the following locations at the specified times:

James P. Stevens Building

3817 Walnut St.

Loris, SC 29569

Oct. 15-18

Hours: Mon-Thurs, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North Strand Recreation Complex

120 State HWY. 57 S.

Little River, SC 29566

Oct. 19-23

Hours: Fri, Sat, Mon, Tues, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun, Closed





Agriculture Building

1949 Industrial Park Dr.

Conway, SC 29526

Oct 24-27

Hours: Wed-Sat, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.





South Strand Recreation Complex

9650 Scipio Ln.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Oct. 29-Nov. 1

Hours: Mon-Thurs, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be at the center to talk about assistance and assist survivors who need help finding recovery resources.

SBA disaster assistance employees are committed to helping businesses and residents rebuild as quickly as possible. They are available to answer questions about SBA’s low-interest disaster loan program and help business owners and residents apply to the SBA.

The centers are accessible to people with disabilities. Centers have assistive technology equipment allowing disaster survivors to use amplified telephones, phones that display text, amplified listening devices for people with hearing loss, and magnifiers for people with vision loss. Recovery information is also available in Braille. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

Homeowners, renters and businesses can also check their eligibility for federal, state and voluntary agency disaster assistance available by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov;

Calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585); or

Using the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices at fema.gov/mobile-app.

The following information is helpful when registering:

Address of the location where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address)

Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Insurance information

Total household annual income

Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows direct transfer of funds into a bank account)

A description of disaster-caused damage and losses

Disaster survivors can visit any center for assistance. Visit www.fema.gov/DRC to view other locations. South Carolina homeowners, renters and business owners in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties may apply for disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from Hurricane Florence.

For more information on Hurricane Florence and South Carolina recovery, visit the S.C. Emergency Management Division website at scemd.org, on social media (@SCEMD on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram), or FEMA’s Hurricane Florence disaster webpage at www.fema.gov/disaster/4394, or Facebook at www.facebook.com/FEMA, and the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion4.