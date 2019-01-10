Community

Piedmont Women's Center's Annual Fundraising Banquet for Life

Join us for our annual Fundraising Banquet for Life on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Greenville Convention Center (formerly the TD Convention Center). This year's speaker will be Pro-Life advocate Jordan Sekulow.

We hope you will join us as we celebrate what God has done and look forward to what God will do in the future of Piedmont Women's Center. With your generous support, we can serve moms, save babies, assist families, and end abortion as we know it in our community!

You can register online to attend the fundraising banquet by clicking here or the registration button below.

Are you or your company interested in sponsoring the banquet? There are five different levels of sponsorship and all gifts are tax-deductible. For more information on sponsoring the banquet or to pay for your sponsorship, please click here or the sponsorship button below.

If you have any questions, please give us a call at 846-244-1434 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .