Renewable Properties Launching New Solar Projects in Spartanburg County

Company Investing $22.7 Million in Solar Farm Development

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Renewable Properties, a leading developer in the residential, commercial and utility-scale solar markets, is growing its solar farm portfolio with seven new solar facilities in Spartanburg County. The company is projected to invest a total of approximately $22.7 million in the projects.

Renewable Properties specializes in developing and investing in both small-scale utility and commercial solar projects throughout the United States. Led by experienced renewable energy professionals with development and investment experience, the company works closely with communities, developers, landowners, utilities and financial institutions looking to invest in large solar energy systems.

For more information on Renewable Properties, visit www.renewprop.com.

QUOTES

“Renewable Properties is tremendously excited to make these clean energy investments in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg County has chosen to take a leadership position in facilitating the adoption of renewable energy. These projects will deliver clean, reliable energy to the grid, serving the local utility and its customers. Climate change is a global problem that requires local solutions, and we can’t thank the county enough for being part of the solution.” –Renewable Properties President Aaron Halimi

“This $22.7 million investment in one of our Upstate counties is further proof of the business-friendly environment we’ve worked hard to build here in South Carolina. The future is bright for Renewable Properties and their new solar projects.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“The renewable energy market continues to be a major driver of South Carolina’s economy, and today’s announcement in Spartanburg County is proof of that. I congratulate Renewable Properties on this $22.7 million project and wish them years of continued success.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Renewable Properties’ selection of Spartanburg County for launching these projects signifies the opportunities for building a clean energy economy that protects critical natural resources and benefits our businesses and our community. The decision supports the cooperative, pro-business climate of Spartanburg County for development of renewable solar power to meet market demand and create a more diversified and sustainable energy system.” –David Britt, Spartanburg County Economic Development Committee chairman and Economic Futures Group board member

