Open House and Cake Tasting at Aurora Farms

Conveniently located in the Taylors/Blue Ridge area on over 4 acres just 11 miles northeast of downtown Greenville, Aurora Farms is Greenville’s newest event venue.

On June 1, 2019, the venue is preparing another cake tasting event facilitated by Baking by Ashleigh, the venue’s featured baker. Come try a variety of cake samples and talk to many other vendors, including H.G. Photography, Madeline Turner Photography, Reeve’s Catering, Lusther Events, White Willow Floral Design, Empire Limited, Couture Events by Sharee, Creative Plants, Limlife with Heather Banks Mathews, Bloomphoria, AudioGrafs, Empire LTD Formal Wear, and the Poinsett Bride.

Everyone is welcome! Address: 1045 Milford Church Road, Taylors, SC 29687. Doors open at 11am. Come and tour the facility for your next event or the wedding of your dreams. For more information, contact Yvonne Fortner, owner, at 864-663-4182.