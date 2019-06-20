Community

Dr. Dobson Interviews 'Man Up!' Author

NAVARRE, Fla. -- Family Talk host Dr. James Dobson recently interviewed David Jeffers, author of "Man Up! What the Bible Says About Being A Man" (https://amzn.to/2XoGdQo).

During the interview, David talks about the lessons God taught him through a tumultuous divorce and the painful loss of his son.

Dr. Dobson and David talk about the importance of men of God spending time daily in prayer and God's Word. American culture is trying to silence men of God through intimidation, going as far as describing biblical masculinity as toxic.

During the interview and in his book, David challenges men of God to study and stand on God's Word to face the ridicule. David reminds men that they are going to be ridiculed just for being Christians, so they may as well stand in the gap for the Lord.

You can hear the interview in its totality by visiting David's webpage, www.manupmenofgod.com and click the "Listen Now" button next to the picture of Dr. Dobson and David.

To interview David, contact him at his website, phone (850-565-0993), or email, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

SOURCE David Jeffers Group