Community

Sabal Grand Opening Powdersville Neighborhood June 28 - 30

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. - South Carolina-headquartered Sabal Homes has scheduled a model home Grand Opening weekend for its new Hunters Crossing community in Powdersville. The event will begin Friday, June 28that 11 a.m. and continue through the weekend.

With starting prices in the high $200s, the community features seven of the award-winning builder’s popular floor plans. Buyers can choose from styles featuring from three to five bedrooms and two to four baths. Each of the homes in Hunters Crossing is situated on one of 26 extra-large home sites, which provide plenty of space for a pool, garden or both.

Buyers can visit the model home at 101 Tracker Court to assess the high level of detailing, the quality finishes, and the intuitive floor plans that define a Sabal house. The Hunters Crossing neighborhood is situated just 15-20 minutes from both downtown Greenville and Clemson University, providing an ideal blend of urban and exurban living.

For more information, call 864.210.3302.

ABOUT SABAL HOMES

Located in Mount Pleasant, S.C. and founded in 2005 by Carolina natives Matt Jones, Jason Simpson and Todd Ussery, Sabal Homes is one of South Carolina’s premier homebuilders. Sabal Homes offers numerous floor plans in 14 communities in greater Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Greenville. The Sabal Homes team has extensive experience in land acquisition, product development, construction and customer service and commits to providing a unique buying experience for every homebuyer. For more information, call 844-MYSABAL or visit SabalHomesSC.com, facebook.com/SabalHomesor twitter.com/SabalHomes.