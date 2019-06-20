Community

Stanley G. Mays Reelected Vice Chairman of Greenville Airport Commission

The GAC is the owner and operator of the Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU).

GMU is the busiest general aviation airport in South Carolina and is a self-sufficient entity with financial strength that doesn't rely on local taxpayers for funding.

GMU is home to Greenville Jet Center, the largest Fixed Base Operation (FBO) in the state, as well as more than 15 other aviation-related businesses creating 547 jobs that annually contribute more than $68.8 million to the Upstate economy. For more information about GMU please isit http://www.greenvilledowntownairport.com or contact Joe Frasher at 864-242-4777 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.