Jeff Morris of the Palmetto Chapter of Folds of Honor Will Speak to the Upstate Republican Women

Make your plans to join us!

Please mark your calendars for Monday, August 19, 2019 for our upcoming meeting.

RSVP by August 15 at 6pm

We will have our Jeff Morris of the Palmetto Chapter of Folds of Honor

Of the one million-plus dependents adversely affected by deployments, nearly 9 out of 10 do not qualify for federal scholarship assistance. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has carried forth this singular, noble mission to close the gap, providing educational support to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

Jeff chairs the board of the Palmetto State Chapter of Folds of Honor. This non-profit provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. Jeff and his wife live in Greer, SC. They have twin boys: at twenty years old.

After Jeff's presentation, we will have a close look at Queue!!!!

Defender's for Children will bring us Queue and she will give us a demonstration! Queue is the first of her caliber to be in South Carolina. We have great news concerning this talented K9. Internet Crimes Against Children's Taskforce, during 16 Searches... She did an awesome job located hidden electronic devices that offenders, traffickers and child pornographers try to hide from law enforcement. Just Think Of The Impact she is making when she helps stop each offender since the average child sex offender has 1 to 9 Child Victims.







Other non-profits have been invited to share their programs before and after lunch.

