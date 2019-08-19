Community

Best Western Plus Roper Mountain Road Inn & Suites Opens in Greenville

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of the newly renovated Best Western Plus Roper Mountain Road Inn & Suites, located at 831 Congaree Road Greenville, South Carolina. Owned by Vijay R. Patel, the hotel recently completed a $3 million renovation and features 145 guest rooms, including 23 suites.

Hotel amenities include a seasonal outdoor pool with a newly renovated deck area, a large and updated 24-hour fitness center, electric vehicle charging station, more than 1,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a marketplace sundry shop, complimentary hot breakfast and free wireless internet. Each room is equipped with a large flat-screen television, microwave and mini fridge. For business travelers, the hotel offers a complimentary business center with printing and faxing capabilities.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Best Western Plus brand, as it is well known and respected for its high standards and commitment to quality customer service,” said Vijay R. Patel, Owner, Best Western Plus Roper Mountain Road Inn & Suites. “Our recently updated hotel is an exceptional lodging option for our guests, and a tremendous asset to the Greenville community as whole.”

The Best Western Plus Roper Mountain Road Inn & Suites offers easy access to Historic Downtown Greenville, the Roper Mountain Science Center, the Shops at Greenridge, Haywood Mall, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, TD Convention Center, Furman University, Bob Jones University, Michelin headquarters and the BMW plant.

Rates start at $119 per night. Travelers can contact the property directly for special packages.

Best Western Rewards is one of the industry's most generous rewards programs and one of few that is truly international. With approximately 4,500 locations in nearly 100 countries, Best Western makes it easy for members to earn points redeemable for global free room nights with no blackout dates, dining, shopping and entertainment gift cards, gas cards, airline miles and more. Now more than ever, Best Western Rewards is helping leisure and business customers travel “smart.” Learn more about the program at bestwesternrewards.com.

Reservations at the Best Western Plus Roper Mountain Road Inn & Suites may be booked by calling the hotel directly at 864-288-6221 or by calling Best Western Hotels & Resort’s 24-hour, toll-free reservations number (800) WESTERN. Reservations are also available from Best Western’s website at BestWestern.com.