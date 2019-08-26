Community

Personhood Alliance Announces First Sanctuary County in America

WASHINGTON -- The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners in Yadkinville, North Carolina, passed a resolution last night to designate Yadkin County as the nation's first sanctuary county for pre-born children.

"The passage of this pro-life resolution is a historic event," notes Personhood North Carolina president Pastor Keith Pavlansky. "Yadkin County is the first full county in the nation to become a sanctuary for pre-born children, and this resolution is just the first step."

The Personhood Alliance's three-phase Sanctuaries for Life strategy helps towns and counties "divest from the culture of death and invest in a culture of life," says Gualberto Garcia Jones, Esq., president of the Personhood Alliance. "Our first phase simply declares the foundational principles, which are put into action in phase two, when the community comes together to build a culture of life and prepare for phase three. In this final phase, the sanctuary takes peaceful, non-violent steps to protect pre-born children from abortion and ignores the unjust ruling of Roe v. Wade."

"The federal government was established to secure our God-given right to life," adds Garcia Jones. "When it refuses to protect this most fundamental right and instead, lends the full force of the government to deny it, the government is violating the Constitution that its officers swore to uphold. Our Sanctuaries for Life initiative seeks to restore law and order by re-establishing and protecting the legal personhood of pre-born children at the local level."

"Inside our borders, we have returned to constitutional law," says Pavlansky, "and we reject the ideologies of politicians and judges who permit the killing of pre-born and newly born children. We look forward to drawing together as a community and helping expectant mothers and fathers as we work to create and defend a culture of life." Kevin Austin, Yadkin County Chief Commissioner adds: "I feel so blessed to live in and serve a community that is dedicated to the high value it puts on life. Yadkin County is home to a great number of individuals, churches, and non-profit organizations who are willing to help out young mothers and families. Our society must find ways to support rather than abort, so it is awesome to see so much love here."

"This is the Church returning to its mission," explains Sarah Quale, president of Personhood Alliance Education and author of the training program that supports Sanctuaries for Life. "The early Christians stepped out in faith and boldness, under heavy persecution, to radically shift the culture despite the unjust laws. They didn't wait for politicians or judges. They changed the culture by going out into the culture. We need to be courageous once again," says Quale. "America needs a heart change, and we need to heal and build our communities at the local level. To do this, we need to stop playing political games in a system that's actively working against the cause of life."

To learn more about the Personhood Alliance's strategy, visit SanctuaryCityforLife.org.

SOURCE Personhood Alliance