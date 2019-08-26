Community

First Pre-born Sanctuary County Praised

NORCROSS, Ga. -- Georgia Right to Life (GRTL), the state affiliate of Personhood Alliance, today praised Yadkin County, NC for passing a resolution declaring foundational principles that makes it the nation's first sanctuary county for pre-born children.

"This is truly an historic event," said GRTL President Ricardo Davis. "Yadkin County has returned to the true meaning of constitutional law when it comes to protecting life. We support any legal attempt to end the holocaust of abortion."

Davis added that the initiative is the best example of promoting the concept that we, as a culture, must find a way to support, not abort.

Pastor Keith Pavlansky, president of Personhood North Carolina, said the move is designed to eventually help towns and counties divest from the culture of death and invest in a culture of life.

Passing such a resolution is part of a three-phase "Sanctuaries for Life" initiative developed by Personhood Alliance. Phase two involves a community-building, education, and preparation phase, while the final phase will legally prohibit abortion within a local community.

"The federal government was established to secure our God-given right to life," explained Personhood Alliance President Gualberto Garcia Jones. "When it refuses to protect the most fundamental right and instead lends the full force of government to deny it, the government is violating the constitution that its officers swore to uphold."

Jones added that the goal is to restore law at the local level by re-establishing and protecting the legal Personhood of pre-born children.

Georgia Right to Life promotes respect and effective legal protection for all innocent human life from earliest biological beginning through natural death. GRTL is one of a number of organizations that have adopted Personhood as the most effective pro-life strategy for the 21st century.

SOURCE Georgia Right to Life