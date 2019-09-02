Community

Operation Rescue Introduces the Newly Redesigned AbortionDocs.org, the Largest Collection of Documents on America's Abortion Cartel

WICHITA, Kan. -- Operation Rescue is pleased to announce that it has launched a new version of the website AbortionDocs.org that is bigger, faster, and more user-friendly than ever.

After realizing that no accurate listing of U.S. abortion facilities existed anywhere, Operation Rescue began the daunting task of identifying every abortion facility in the nation in 2009, a list that has been continually updated since then.

Because of this research, Operation Rescue conceived the idea of a website that could maintain an accurate listing of abortion facilities by state and act as a depository for documentation about each facility and known abortionist. AbortionDocs.org first debuted in 2012 as the largest archive of source documents related to abortion facilities and abortion providers on the web. Since then, the document archive has grown to nearly 21,000 documents, with more being added daily."AbortionDocs.org is a valuable resource for the public where documentation about abortion facilities can be easily accessed in one place that would otherwise take someone years to compile," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "There isn't a lot of commentary on the web site. It has source documents so people can read for themselves about the abuses found at abortion facilities across the nation and reach their own conclusions."Each year, Operation Rescue conducts a survey of every abortion facility in the nation and uses this data to make sure AbortionDocs.org is as accurate as possible. Through this research, Operation Rescue has documented the decline of the abortion industry in America.In 1991, there were 2,176 known surgical abortion facilities in the U.S. Today, there are only 470 surgical and 236 abortion pill-only clinics, for a total of 706 abortion facilities in the U.S. This represents a 68 percent reduction in the number of abortion facilities over the past 28 years.

Through AbortionDocs.org, Operation Rescue has also tracked the increasing tread of abortion pill usage. Facilities that conduct abortions via the abortion pill only now account for about one-third of all abortion facilities in the nation.

The newly designed AbortionDocs.org is quicker, has improved search capabilities, and allows for greater organization of documents.

In addition to AbortionDocs.org, Operation Rescue also operates two other informative websites. These include OperationRescue.org, which serves as our main informational platform, and our newest site, Abortion911.com, which is an archive of hundreds of documented abortion-related medical emergencies at abortion facilities around the nation.

About Operation Rescue®

Operation Rescue is one of the leading pro-life Christian activist organizations in the nation and has become a strong voice for the pro-life movement in America. Click here to support Operation Rescue.