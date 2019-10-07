Community

Just Say Something Hosts 3rd Annual Red Ribbon 5K!

To kick off Red Ribbon Week, Just Say Something (JSS), formerly Greenville Family Partnership, will host their 3rd Annual Red Ribbon 5k on Saturday, October 19th from 9-11AM at the Hartness Preserve in Greenville, SC 29615. Sponsors include St. Francis Bon Secours; Eastern First; The Turning Point of SC; and Hartness Preserve. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and culminates with the activities of Red Ribbon Week October 23rd – 31st. The Red Ribbon 5K is a fun way to join JSS in celebrating our collective, year-long commitment to living, learning, and loving a substance-free life!

Substance use awareness and prevention happens year-round. JSS is dedicated to working with youth and families to embrace a safe and healthy, drug-free lifestyle. Red Ribbon Week is a great time for families, schools, and the community to celebrate the success of youth substance use prevention. The healthy youth of today will be our community and national leaders of tomorrow. So step-out and step-up to be a part of the 3rd Annual Red Ribbon 5K.

We welcome everyone to join us at this festive celebratory kick off. School groups, church youth groups, community leaders, children, adults, runners, walkers, and strollers! Starting October 1st, the registration fee is $30 for adults and $15 for those 18 years old and under. The day of registration fee is $40 for adults and $20 for those 18 years old and under. To register, click https://www.facebook.com/events/493088248134216/!

Community support is vital as we help youth and families in the community by providing services to fight and prevent the horrors of the opioid epidemic as well as the dangers of vaping.

Every $1 raised for youth and families helps to keep kids from…

• Picking up that first cigarette.

• Ending up in a Juvenile Detention Center or an alternative school.

• Spending time in an emergency room seeking treatment.

• Drinking alcohol before age 21.

• Developing a substance use disorder/addiction problem.

• Overdosing.

If you can't make it to the event but would like to support our cause, you can start an online fundraiser for Just Say Something! All of your support helps to build a stronger and healthier community.

For more information, contact Phil Clark at (864) 467-4009 or visit our website at https://justsaysomethingsc.org. To “Like” us on Facebook and to learn more, click https://www.facebook.com/events/493088248134216/!

We would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to all the sponsors, participants, and volunteers of this event. We would also like to extend a special thank you to the Hartness Preserve for providing 180 acres of natural forest with 15 miles of trails and plentiful lakes and ponds.

About Just Say Something

Just Say Something is a non-profit, 501(c)3 community organization founded in 1984 whose mission is to encourage youth, parents, and communities to have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about alcohol, tobacco, drugs, and other risky behaviors. For more information, call 864.467.4099 or visit our website at https://justsaysomethingsc.org.