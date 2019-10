Community

Town Houses Proposed

\A request has been made to rezone the property next to the Hawks Landing Apartments on Cedar Lane Road in order to build town homes. The proposed price for the 1,800 square foot dwellings will range from $150,000 to $180,000. The property is presently owned by Woodside Church of God.

There will be a public hearing Monday, October 14th at 6:00 PM at County Square.

For additional pictures: https://www.facebook.com/WillisMeadowsCCDistrict19/