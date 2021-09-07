Community

Just Say Something Kicks Off October with the 5th Annual Sunrise Red Ribbon 5K Run

It is that time of the year again! Just Say Something is starting off the month of October with our 5th annual Sunrise Red Ribbon 5K.

Join your fellow runners on Saturday, October 2, 2021 for the Sunrise Red Ribbon 5K at Sugar Creek. While our race starts at 8:00AM, participants may arrive and begin running at any time between 7:00AM and 9:00AM. Winners will be notified during the week after the race.

The 5K will begin at 7:-00AM at Sugar Creek Club House #3, located at 119 Stonecrest Road, Greer, SC 29650. No parking will be allowed at the Sugar Creek Club House #3. Participants must park at Airport Baptist Church at 776 South Batesville Rd. No parking is allowed on Devenger Road.

All proceeds will be used to help youth, parents, and the community have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about substance use/abuse and to expand the Youth Impact Sports program by helping to pay for healthy food, uniforms, and equipment.

CLICK HERE to register. The registration fee is $20 for individuals age 18 and under; $25 for individuals age 19 and above. Individuals who register by Friday, September 17, 2021 will receive a FREE race shirt. Deadline for online registration is Friday, October 2, 2021 at 11:59PM. Day of registration is $35 for all participants.

Safety is our top priority for our participants, donors, and staff. Masks and social distancing will still be required pre/post-race. COVID-19 guidelines as set forth by the CDC and WHO will be followed. The route will be clearly marked and water stations will provide bottled water.

Sponsors include Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina; The Carolina Center for Behavioral Health; Promotions Unlimited; Amica Insurance; Flying Melon Productions; Jennifer Van Gieson; The Van Gieson Group; Rich & Mary Tierney; and The Carlson Family.

If you would like to be a sponsor, please contact Phillip Clark at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 864-467-4099. #SunriseRedRibbon5K #RedRibbon5KSugarCreek #SugarCreekCommunity

About Just Say Something

Just Say Something is a non-profit, 501(c)3 community organization founded in 1984 whose mission is to keep our children healthy, safe and drug free. We work to achieve this mission through partnering with families, other community organizations, schools, law enforcement, businesses and many other groups to provide education and prevention programs, most often at no cost, to ensure every family and child in our community has access to needed resources.

