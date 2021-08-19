Community

Pressley Stutts Passed Due to Complications from COVID-19 Delta Variant

Pressley Stutts, leader of the Greenville Tea Party, Rock the Red, MySCGOP and most recently elected as Greenville County Republican Party's Executive Committeeman to South Carolina GOP thumbing up with former President Donald J. Trump. This morning around 5 a.m., he passed away due to complications from the Delta Variant of COVID-19. He will be sorely missed and we at The Times Examiner appreciate everything he has done for the Upstate as well as South Carolina. Clearly he loved our state and this country. More details to come regarding arrangements ...