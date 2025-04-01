Education

Defund Public Schools

Public schools in the United States are beyond repair.

Nearly every day, we read yet another story about how public schools are indoctrinating our children with Marxist ideology. Among other examples, schools are promoting sexually explicit content to students, mandating “LGBT” and indoctrination, teaching Marxist critical race theory and promoting “Black Lives Matter,” turning students against Christianity while promoting Islam, using Common Core, and promoting the vaccines and injecting them into children without parental consent. Much of this indoctrination is occurring even in “red” states, and many school districts are screening teacher candidates for leftist values.

These and many other problems with public education are discussed in the February 4, 2019 TNA Special Report “Rescuing Our Children” and the June 21, 2021 TNA Special Report “Save Our Children.” The article “There Is No Hope for Government ‘Education’” also discusses the problems with public education.

Americanists must take action to prevent the next generations from fully succumbing to Marxist thinking that will ultimately destroy the United States. However, if we are to be effective, we must strike at the root of the problem.

Some conservatives have suggested running for school board positions or passing legislation to ban sex ed or critical race theory. However, these are not sufficient answers. School board members don’t have power to make even modest reforms while state legislation merely strikes at certain aspects of public-school indoctrination while ignoring the root.

Furthermore, while some conservatives have proposed enacting school vouchers and Education Savings Accounts, these are false solutions that will merely expand government control, rather than rein in public education.

The solution to an irreparably corrupted and leftist-captured institution — in addition to the essential step of withdrawing our children from it — is ending all government support, whether fiscal or otherwise.

Public schools receive significant amounts of funding, and more money is spent per student in the U.S. than in nearly every other country. But why spend so much money if the end result is young people indoctrinated to hate America and the Founding Fathers’ values? Furthermore, why spend so much money when an increasing number of parents are already pulling their children out of the public schools, resulting in a mass exodus, and instead choosing other options like homeschooling.

Furthermore, public schools were originally created — by Marxist-influenced individuals — to control the next generation and how it views the world.

Rather than throwing money at a system that is rotten to its core, state legislators must defund the public schools. Not only would such an action suffocate the system, but the savings — more than $15,600 is spent per student in the United States, on average — would give parents greater ability to find higher-quality alternatives for their children.

Inform your state legislators of the dire straits of U.S. public education and tell them to stop throwing money at an irreparable system.