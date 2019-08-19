Education

Greenville County Schools Names Two Emerging Teachers of the Year

Awards Presented by Greenville Federal Credit Union

L to R: Catherine James (GFCU), Monica Barnett (GFCU), Hannah Mahaffey (GFCU), Erin Wilson, Bell’s Crossing Elementary, Dani Sorrells, Blue Ridge High, and Brian Sponaugle (GFCU).

During Teacher of the Year breakfast on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019, Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster announced two Emerging Teachers of the Year.

Erin Wilson, a music teacher at Bell’s Crossing Elementary, was named the Elementary Emerging Teacher of the Year. Dani Sorrells, an English teacher at Blue Ridge High, was named Secondary Emerging Teacher of the Year.

The Emerging Teachers of the Year Program, sponsored by Greenville Federal Credit Union, recognizes two second or third year teachers for outstanding performance. Each winner receives $500, a crystal award, and $500 for their school.

Elementary Emerging Teacher of the Year

Erin Wilson

Music, Bell’s Crossing Elementary School

Educators at Bell’s Crossing Elementary School say music teacher Erin Wilson exudes professionalism from her positive demeanor to her willingness to learn and stretch her limits. Her inquisitiveness and motivation are seen in her daily interaction with students and staff and her eagerness to contribute to the school beyond classroom instruction. She connects with students and creates an interactive musical experience in her classroom. She directs the school’s chimes ensemble, practicing twice weekly and performing up to four concerts each year. She works closely with special education teachers to find ways to serve the sensory needs of emotionally disabled students.

Secondary Emerging Teacher of the Year

Dani Sorrells

English, Blue Ridge High School

Blue Ridge High English teacher Dani Sorrells brings literature to life with interactive projects that encourage student creativity. Students can demonstrate their understanding of literary assignments by writing songs, creating video games, and making visual displays to exhibit their knowledge. Students know she cares for them and wants them to succeed. Her classroom is a judgment-free zone where students are given the opportunity to blossom. Dani serves as the 10th grade Student Council sponsor, where she helped students organize a Snow Ball dance fundraiser. Her steadfast faith in her students and colleagues has improved Blue Ridge High School’s morale and climate.